OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total value of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,066.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,250,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,591,444.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,809 shares of company stock valued at $16,882,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.45.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

