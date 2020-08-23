OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Zoetis by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,228 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 419.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 963,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Zoetis by 115.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,982,000 after buying an additional 708,821 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.73. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $962,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,767. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

