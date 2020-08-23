OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 396 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

BURL opened at $192.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.16 and a 200 day moving average of $192.82. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

