Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opera Limited provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform. Opera Limited is based in OSLO, Norway. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Opera in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Opera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of Opera stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.04 million. Opera had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 11.12%. Analysts expect that Opera will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Opera by 58.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Opera by 42.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

