OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

OMF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,452. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of OneMain by 15,961.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

