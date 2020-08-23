OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $953.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 147,515 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,846,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 509,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,941 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 956,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

