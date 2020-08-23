NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $470.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $507.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $299.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $512.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

