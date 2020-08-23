NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $528.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $461.00 to $528.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $470.86.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $507.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $299.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $512.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

