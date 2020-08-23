Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NVG stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
