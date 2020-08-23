Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NVG stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 21.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 468,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 84,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,188,000 after buying an additional 134,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 8.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 13,331.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 94,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.