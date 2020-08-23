NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 764.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in NRG Energy by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NRG Energy by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cfra lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

NRG stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

