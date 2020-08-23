Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Novartis by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.40 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.28.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

