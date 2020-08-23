Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.91.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NHYDY. Credit Suisse Group cut Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Danske cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nordea Equity Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.