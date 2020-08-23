Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.

Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

