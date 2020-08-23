New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 2,836,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,746. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

