Needham & Company LLC Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $600.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $470.86.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $507.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.64 billion, a PE ratio of 93.26, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $512.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 109.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $771,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,841 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6,663.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $297,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.