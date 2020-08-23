Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

NDAQ stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.89. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,472. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

