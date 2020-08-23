Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nantkwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

NASDAQ NK opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nantkwest has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $931.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 3.02.

In other Nantkwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,153,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 13,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $123,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,204,243 shares in the company, valued at $28,838,187. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,605 shares of company stock worth $4,848,425. 71.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 341,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 32,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 72,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

