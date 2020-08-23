NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey Sells 5,938 Shares

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $231,225.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,225.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

K Thomas Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, K Thomas Bailey sold 3,260 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $95,094.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $40.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. NanoString Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 87.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,024 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 265.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,727 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,677,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 107.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 553,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 286,968 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 302.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 272,817 shares during the period.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

