Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Up 13.8% in July

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 63,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

Get Myomo alerts:

Shares of MYO opened at $3.68 on Friday. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19.

MYO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.