MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Gabelli began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.25.

NASDAQ MSGE opened at $63.89 on Thursday. MSG Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

