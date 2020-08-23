Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNRO. Guggenheim lowered Monro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Monro stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 108.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

