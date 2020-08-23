Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNR. ValuEngine cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,866,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,163 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,024,000 after acquiring an additional 279,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,572,000 after acquiring an additional 129,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 302,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

