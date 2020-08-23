Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Mobivity Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:MFON)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.82. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 2,900 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.27.

About Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

