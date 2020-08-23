Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.46.
NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $144.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $145.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after buying an additional 67,561 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.
