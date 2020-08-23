Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.46.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $144.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $145.90.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after buying an additional 67,561 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

