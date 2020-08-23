Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Loop Capital began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,100,579. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 42.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

MCHP opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

