Michael W. Clarke Sells 2,000 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Stock

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,270.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AUB opened at $23.28 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Compass Point upgraded Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,113 shares during the last quarter.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

