Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

