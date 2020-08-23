Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Medifast worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MED. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Medifast by 32.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Medifast by 2,045.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 75,549 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $812,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $165.22. The company had a trading volume of 143,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,151. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.33. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $183.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

