Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $269.03

Shares of Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.03 and traded as low as $245.00. Mediclinic International shares last traded at $246.00, with a volume of 641,306 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mediclinic International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mediclinic International to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mediclinic International to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 482 ($6.30) to GBX 323 ($4.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Mediclinic International alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 289.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.