MediBloc [QRC20] Reaches Market Cap of $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,570.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.40 or 0.03348237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.61 or 0.02425285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00505285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00787194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00057687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00665419 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 67.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000249 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00015768 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.