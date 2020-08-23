Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 26,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 857,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,381. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mdu Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

