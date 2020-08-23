McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 75.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $1,216,271 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

