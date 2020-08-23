Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 156.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 55.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $1,521,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 539.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

