Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

