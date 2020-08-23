M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

MHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a market outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NYSE MHO opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in M/I Homes by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

