Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.53. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 79,336 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of $234.17 million and a P/E ratio of -17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

