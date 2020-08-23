Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.03.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,300,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $167,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

