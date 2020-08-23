Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,952,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,775,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,165,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT opened at $389.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

