Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,500 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 400,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

LIMAF opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. Linamar has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIMAF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Linamar to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linamar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

