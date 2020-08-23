Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of LTBR opened at $5.58 on Friday. Lightbridge has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

