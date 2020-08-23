Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $139.64 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 139.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth $61,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth $68,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 57.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

