Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,961,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Shares of LDOS opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.