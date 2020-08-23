Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,656 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $22,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

