Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $28.00.
In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 93,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $1,992,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,176 shares of company stock worth $3,630,620. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
