Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 93,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $1,992,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,176 shares of company stock worth $3,630,620. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

