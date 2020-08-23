L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.61.

Shares of LB opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $31.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. L Brands’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of L Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 274,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

