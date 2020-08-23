Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.91 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $110.91 million and $13.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00007864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Binance, BarterDEX and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00667061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00081822 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000391 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001045 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,399,293 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, HitBTC, BarterDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Bitbns and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

