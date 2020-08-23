Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in July

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,800 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 649,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.7 days.

OTCMKTS:JSCPF opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Get Komatsu alerts:

About Komatsu

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.