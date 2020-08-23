Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KSS. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.35.

Shares of KSS opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,854,000 after purchasing an additional 85,470 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,733,000 after purchasing an additional 478,128 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

