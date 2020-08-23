Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Position Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $45,081.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,435 shares of company stock valued at $13,719,927 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

