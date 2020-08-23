KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.48. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 8,715,200 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S by 718.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 490,462 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

About KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

